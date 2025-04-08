'I had a Manchester United player this year contact me and wasn’t happy with things I’d said. He wanted to meet me, I said, of course and gave him my number but he never got back to me' Paul Scholes reveals star wanted to set the record straight
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes won 11 Premier League titles during his 20-year career
Paul Scholes has boldly admitted one Manchester United player asked to meet him after the former midfielder criticised his performances.
Scholes, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, won a whopping 11 Premier League titles with the Red Devils during a decorated 20-year career at Old Trafford.
Now seen working as a pundit on both TNT and Sky Sports, the 50-year-old received an unlikely offer from one member of Ruben Amorim's squad just a few weeks ago.
Which Manchester United player called Paul Scholes and asked to meet him?
Scholes is often a huge critic of Manchester United's post-Fergie years, especially given the natural attention his former employees bring.
But after relaying some home truths on one player in particular, it has emerged he received a message asking to meet at Carrington to explain his outburst just a few weeks ago. So who was it?
“[On whether players have a go at your comments] Players can be a little bit touchy these days," said Scholes when speaking via The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet
"I had a player, this year, who contacted me and wasn’t happy with some of the things I’d said. He wanted to meet me at the training ground, and I said, “Of course, no problem,” and gave him my number but he never got back to me.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I would have done it. If I’m saying things I believe and he wants me to explain why, it wouldn’t have been a nice conversation, but I said if they or anyone else has a problem, there’s my phone number.”
Speculation has poured in online, with the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Lisandro Martinez all linked as likely candidates to have contacted the Salford-born midfielder.
In FourFourTwo's view, it could be any one of Amorim's squad, given the amount of pundit pressure and outside noise cast the way of his team in recent months.
Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Newcastle United.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta given huge boost by attacker comments
'Raphinha told me that he was going home, telling his wife that he didn't know if he had a future in football, never mind at Barcelona. He was often in tears by the time he got home' Graham Hunter explains Barca star's dramatic reinvention