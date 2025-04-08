'I had a Manchester United player this year contact me and wasn’t happy with things I’d said. He wanted to meet me, I said, of course and gave him my number but he never got back to me' Paul Scholes reveals star wanted to set the record straight

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes won 11 Premier League titles during his 20-year career

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Image credit: Future)

Paul Scholes has boldly admitted one Manchester United player asked to meet him after the former midfielder criticised his performances.

Scholes, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, won a whopping 11 Premier League titles with the Red Devils during a decorated 20-year career at Old Trafford.

Now seen working as a pundit on both TNT and Sky Sports, the 50-year-old received an unlikely offer from one member of Ruben Amorim's squad just a few weeks ago.

Which Manchester United player called Paul Scholes and asked to meet him?

Paul Scholes has worked as a pundit since his retirement in 2013

Paul Scholes has worked as a pundit since his retirement in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scholes is often a huge critic of Manchester United's post-Fergie years, especially given the natural attention his former employees bring.

But after relaying some home truths on one player in particular, it has emerged he received a message asking to meet at Carrington to explain his outburst just a few weeks ago. So who was it?

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford celebrate victory for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford in January 2023.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have both been heavily criticised in recent months (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[On whether players have a go at your comments] Players can be a little bit touchy these days," said Scholes when speaking via The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet

"I had a player, this year, who contacted me and wasn’t happy with some of the things I’d said. He wanted to meet me at the training ground, and I said, “Of course, no problem,” and gave him my number but he never got back to me.

“I would have done it. If I’m saying things I believe and he wants me to explain why, it wouldn’t have been a nice conversation, but I said if they or anyone else has a problem, there’s my phone number.”

Speculation has poured in online, with the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Lisandro Martinez all linked as likely candidates to have contacted the Salford-born midfielder.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave the club this month

Alejandro Garnacho is another play whose entourage are often highly outspoken (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it could be any one of Amorim's squad, given the amount of pundit pressure and outside noise cast the way of his team in recent months.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Newcastle United.

