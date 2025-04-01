Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes stunning transfer talks revealed, with Ruben Amorim making emphatic claim

Manchester United find themselves in the seemingly unprecedented situation of finishing outside of the top half of the league this season for the first time since 1990.

The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League having lost more games (12) than they have won (10) as years of poor recruitment and financial mismanagement continue to ravage a club who dominated the nation as recently as 12 years ago.

Ruben Amorim's side look set to finish with a goal difference of zero or below for the third season in the last four, having done so once prior since the 1970s.

Manchester United manager lifts the lid on Bruno Fernandes transfer

Amorim has struggled to get his United side into shape this season (Image credit: Alamy)

One bright spark this season has been the return to form of club captain Bruno Fernandes, who has seemingly single-handedly dragged the club to a European quarter-final and away from a potential relegation scrap.

Fernandes, ranked at no.60 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, has racked up more than 30 goal involvements this season, sitting in the top five for assists in the league despite United's immense woes in front of goal.

Bruno Fernandes has been in fantastic form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, this continued form paired with United's major struggles have led to suggestions that the club captain could be tempted into a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid reportedly lingering in the shadows.

The Express claims that Los Blancos are weighing up a £90 million move for the midfielder, although United boss Ruben Amorim has emphatically slammed to door on suggestions of a move.

"No, it's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere because I've already told him," he told reporters

"I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us. He's 30, but he's still so young, because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least."

Fernandes was made club captain in recent years (Image credit: Alamy)

Fernandes has been one of the most impactful players in the country since his arrival in 2020, ranking high in goals scored, assists, chances created and much more among other midfielders in the league.

If United are to dig themselves out of this mess, a fully firing Fernandes will be central to any efforts, while his departure would undoubtedly plunge the club even further into the abyss.