'I have had enough of that rubbish. I see these boys and I think you're f*cking imposters. Forget the board for a second, who do you start pointing fingers at?' Roy Keane goes on explosive rant over Bruno Fernandes, as Ian Wright challenges him

By
published

The ex-Manchester United captain is not happy with the current Manchester United captain

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Ruben Amorim Manager / Head Coach of Manchester United stands with Leny Yoro, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee as they wait to come on as substitutes during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Ruben Amorim with the Manchester United players (Image credit: Getty Images)

By now, we're all aware of the passion Roy Keane has, and if you're not then have you been living under a very large rock?

The ex-Republic of Ireland international, who ranked at No.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, was a highly competitive, straight talking midfielder in his time and it is now reflective in his punditry.

As captain of Manchester United he demanded certain standards from his players, and he is not shy of addressing those standards even now.

Keane lays down some hard truths for much of the current Manchester United sqaud

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Harry Maguire of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Manchester United FC at Amex Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United find themselves 15th in the Premier League after a disastrous few months and it appears that Keane is far from happy with what he is seeing on the pitch.

Much of his criticism was labelled at Bruno Fernandes, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world, who Keane clearly believes doesn't do enough to warrant the current captaincy at the club.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was on the end of a lot of criticism from Keane (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the most recent episode of Stick to Football, Keane appears to have reached the end of his tether.

He said: "We go back to the team, the players, the recruitment and showing a bit of fight and a bit of quality, a bit of speed in your play. They draw at Everton, it's like they've won the cup!

"It's f*cking bizzare! And even the fans, I see fans and they're singing for Bruno [Fernandes], and I see these boys and I think you're f*cking imposters.

Ian Wright, one of the co-hosts on Stick to Football then tried to stick up for Fernandes, but Keane wasn't having any of it.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Former Footballers Ian Wright and Roy Keane speak as they present on ITV Sport prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ian Wright tried to argue with Keane but to no avail (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Do you know what Wright, I have had enough of that rubbish man!" Keane followed up.

"You watch Arsenal every week, we focus more on United. Sit and watch a game!"

Keane then heavily criticised Fernandes' performances against Leicester and Everton, which Wright was not happy about.

Manchester United squad for 2024/25 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro of Manchester United show dejection, after Luis Diaz of Liverpool (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fernandes and co have struggled in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keane doubled down on his criticism of Fernandes saying: "You have to have a starting point. Talent is not enough! Bruno is a talented player but talent is not enough.

"You were in a dressing room with Tony Adams. Tony Adams was this, Tony Adams was that! He was a fighter!

"You've got young players, you have to look at somebody and go 'I like what he does.' They all can't put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, but you want someone who is going 'lads, are you with me?'

Dublin , Ireland - 7 September 2024; ITV pundits, former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, left, and former England player Ian Wright after the UEFA Nations League B Group 2 match between Republic of Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Roy Keane and Ian Wright have worked closely in the last few years but this was a flash point (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Where do you start? If we start on a young lad, oh you can't pick on him, he's young! You can't start on a foreign player, he's new to the league... Forget the board for a second, who do you start pointing fingers at?

At some stage you have to go, players have to look at themselves, at the person in the mirror."

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is one of Manchester United's young players recieving considerable game time this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The clip made sensational viewing, and Keane's passion for Manchester United is as strong as ever, and FourFourTwo thinks he might actually have a point.

Players have been underperforming at Manchester United for several seasons, and even when new signings are brought in they often fail to hit the potential they promised before joining.

It may be the managers job to get the best out of the players but too regularly can you criticise the work rate and effort of much of this squad.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about stories
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool 'Champions 25' shirts released as they extend Premier League lead following 2-0 victory over Newcastle
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid dealt huge double-blow in Champions League quest
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool 'Champions 25' shirts released as they extend Premier League lead following 2-0 victory over Newcastle
See more latest