Mourinho dismisses Chelsea's top-four chances

Jose Mourinho says Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League have gone following their ninth defeat of the season at Leicester City.

The defending champions sit 16th in the table, one point clear of the relegation zone following a 2-1 loss at the King Power Stadium.

The frustrated Portuguese admitted he does not think his side will be able to finish in one of the Champions League qualification spots, which they are now 14 points adrift of.

"The top four is gone – clearly," he told Sky Sports. "We were the best team for 20-25 minutes, maybe for a maximum of 30 minutes. They were best team for an hour.

"To turn things around, I know only one way - working at the top level. Day by day in training I have no complaints with them.

"But is it frustrating to see what they are doing in training and what they do in matches."

Chelsea lost Eden Hazard to injury in the first half and Mourinho confirmed it was the player's choice to leave the pitch.

"He made the decision to come off, so it must be serious," he added.

"His first reaction was 'I can't continue', his second reaction was 'I want to try', but after his first step back he said he couldn't.

"He's injured clearly. He tried, but he felt it immediately."