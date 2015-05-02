Mourinho doesn't want guard of honour

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho insisted Liverpool are not obligated to form a guard of honour for his team.

Mourinho and Co. can clinch the Premier League title with victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers already confirmed the Merseyside club will give Chelsea a guard of honour when the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge next week.

But Mourinho, who is poised to seal a third league title with Chelsea, said: "I don't like it. I think, in Spain, they did it for us at Real Madrid.

"If it's tradition, that's no problem for me. But you can show respect for the winner in many different ways.

"If some of them don't want to be there and they are there just because somebody tells them to be there, maybe it's a bit artificial."

Chelsea are 13 points clear at the summit with four matches remaining.