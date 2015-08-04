Mourinho enjoying improved relationship with Abramovich

Jose Mourinho has revealed his previous differences with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich are long behind him and they now enjoy a harmonious relationship.

The Chelsea boss was sacked by Abramovich in 2007 despite claiming two titles in his first three seasons at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho departing after an indifferent start to the 2007-08.

Trophy-laden spells with Inter and Real Madrid followed before the 52-year-old was lured back to the Premier League by Chelsea in 2013, Mourinho winning his third English title in his second campaign back at the club.

As Chelsea prepare to begin their latest title defence against Swansea City this weekend, Mourinho is delighted with his working environment.

"In my first period, my personal relationship [with Abramovich] was very good [but] professionally we had some interferences and a bit of a disagreement with some ideas," he told Sky Sports News.

"In this moment we don't have this problem. When I left Real Madrid to come here, Mr Abramovich asked me to fight for titles.

"In my first season we were almost there, in my second season we did it and in my third season if you are close, you can always do it."