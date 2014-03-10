Mourinho expects Torres to miss 'couple of weeks'
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has suggested he could lose Fernando Torres for "a couple of weeks" to a groin injury.
The Spain international was set to start in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday, but was replaced by Samuel Eto'o after injuring himself in the warm-up.
Eto'o went on to score the opener as Chelsea romped to a 4-0 win which leaves them seven points clear at the top[ of the Premier League.
Torres has struggled with injury problems this season with thigh and knee issues already having ruled him out for sections of the campaign.
Mourinho expects the 29-year-old to be out of action once again, but the full extent of his injury will not be known until the result of scans.
"Torres has a muscular problem," he told the club's official website. "And even when they are small it is always a couple of weeks.
"He has to go for scans.
"He's already had two problems, in both knees, both ligaments, but his recovery was faster than we expected.
"He also had a little muscular problem and now he's having another one.
"Sometimes it happens. There are other players who have the same. Others have a complete season without problems."
Torres has only scored five goals for Chelsea this season, with fellow forwards Andre Schurrle, Eto'o and Eden Hazard all scoring more.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.