Mourinho: Fabregas should not have seen red

Jose Mourinho was baffled by Mike Jones' decision to send Cesc Fabregas off in Premier League champions Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at West Brom.

Spain midfielder Fabregas was shown a straight red card when Albion led 1-0 in the first half in a bizarre incident following an altercation between Diego Costa and Gareth McAuley.

The former Arsenal star kicked the ball into a congested penalty area, striking Chris Brunt and prompting Jones to cut short his participation.

Saido Berahino had already put Tony Pulis' side in front by then and struck again just after half-time from the penalty spot having been upended by John Terry.

Brunt then added a third goal in the second half as Chelsea suffered only their league defeat of the season in their penultimate game and Mourinho was not impressed with referee Jones' decision.

The Chelsea manager, who marched over to the Chelsea fans at full-time holding up one finger to signify their position in the table, told Sky Sports: "One of top referees would resolve the problem with words, but Michael decide to give a red card.

"I think with the experienced referees, with big personalities, big control of the game, I think (would decide) it was nothing special."

Mourinho refused to lay the blame with his players for their rare defeat given it is already mission accomplished for them this season.

"I don't think 3-0 reflects the command. Every shot was a goal." he added.

"Football is to be played at maximum intensity and in our situation it's not easy to do that."