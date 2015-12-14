Mourinho feels 'betrayed' by Chelsea players

Jose Mourinho admits he feels "betrayed" by his Chelsea players following their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez fired Claudio Ranieri's team ahead and, despite Loic Remy's 77th-minute header, the defending champions were unable to salvage a result.

The Portuguese believes his team are not following his instructions to an acceptable level and suggests they overachieved in winning the title last season.

"We conceded two goals that are unacceptable for me. I know one of my best qualities is to read the game for my players, to identify every detail about the opponent," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"I feel that my work was betrayed. It's difficult for us to score goals when you have players who are not in their best level. When you have some players, especially in crucial positions, it's difficult.

"It's hard. All last season I did phenomenal work and I brought them to a level that is more than they really are."