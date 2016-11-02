Mourinho fined and banned over referee rants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been given a one-match touchline ban after being sent off in Saturday's goalless Premier League draw with Burnley.

The Portuguese will be absent from the touchline when United travel to Swansea City on Sunday.

Mourinho was sent to the stands for the second half of the match at Old Trafford and it is alleged that the Portuguese used "abusive and/or insulting words" towards a match official.

His reaction was said to have been sparked by referee Mark Clattenburg's decision not to give United a penalty after Matteo Darmian went down under a challenge from Jon Flanagan.

In addition, Mourinho was also handed an £8,000 fine for his conduct during that game.

He must also cough up £50,000 after being warned over his future conduct for comments made about referee Anthony Taylor prior to United's clash with Liverpool last month.

Mourinho remarked that Manchester-based referee Anthony Taylor would find it "difficult" to referee United's goalless draw at Anfield on October 17, adding that assigning Taylor to the game had "put pressure" on the official.

The Portuguese accepted the comments constituted improper conduct and was also found to have brought the game into disrepute - a charge he denied - by an independent regulatory commission.