Mourinho gives Hazard 'unusual' written feedback

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho provided Eden Hazard with written feedback on how good his performance was against Tottenham.

The Belgium international was questioned in the lead-up to the Premier League clash, with Mourinho saying he preferred others in the number 10 role.

Hazard played as a false nine as Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane and the 24-year-old's performance impressed Mourinho.

"His performance last week was good in every aspect," Mourinho said.

"He got the feedback. Even written feedback because we analysed his performance in great detail and I thought it was good for him to get it in a written document with graphics on every aspect.

"That was unusual, yes. It had everything. Lots of everything - my feedback, my vision, numbers, figures, stats. Stats, for me, mean very little on their own.

"It was so impressive he needs that feedback and to know his efforts were recognised by myself."

He added: "Hopefully he can build from now. The good is coming. The Euros at the end of the season, the Champions League next week.

"The Premier League is crucial for us too, every point is important, because we want to finish top four. He knows how much we need him."

Mourinho will be hoping Diego Costa produces a similar response after the striker was left on the bench at Tottenham.

Asked if the Spain international had to be treated differently, Mourinho – whose 14th-placed Chelsea host AFC Bournemouth on Saturday – said that was only sometimes the case.

"I would say a bit, but not much," he said.

"Little things. He can be more impulsive. Just a bit in a few details. But, in the end, rules are rules. Commitments are commitments. He’s the same.

"Tonight we meet to go to the hotel at 7.30pm. Because he’s Diego, he cannot report at 7.45pm. He has to be the same. He is just a good guy."