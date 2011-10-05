Mourinho handed Super Cup ban for eye poke

Tito Vilanova, Pep Guardiola´s assistant, was given a one-match ban and both he and Mourinho were fined 600 euros. Real and Barca were fined 180 and 90 euros respectively.

The bans will be effective only in the Spanish Super Cup, which is the traditional curtain-raiser to the La Liga season between the league champions and the King's Cup winners.

Television cameras caught Mourinho jabbing his finger into Vilanova´s eye during a huge scuffle between the two teams at the end of the Super Cup second leg on August 17, which Barcelona won. Vilanova responded by cuffing the Portuguese round the back of the head.

A feet-first challenge from Real defender Marcelo on Barca new boy Cesc Fabregas sparked the melee and Marcelo, his German team-mate Mesut Ozil and Barca's Spanish international striker David Villa were all shown red cards.

Barca´s players accused Mourinho afterwards of wrecking Spanish football, while Real blamed the incident on provocations from Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Both clubs have 10 days to lodge appeals.