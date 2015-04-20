Mourinho: Hazard among best three in the world

The Belgium international has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year Award after a fine Premier League campaign.

Hazard, 24, was the hero as Chelsea extended their lead at the top to 10 points after he scored the winner in his side's 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Mourinho had lauded his attacking midfielder in the lead-up, and he went further after the game by labelling him one of the world's best.

"He's a kid, but he is also a family man and he knows he is one of the three best players in the world, responsibility comes with that and he is coping with that responsibility," he said.

"If people want to be fair, he gets that award [Player of the Year]. But the award I want him to win is the Premier League.

"I've had lots of stars, but he's the humble star. He's a great kid.

"Physically, mentally he's getting very, very strong. He understands his role. He understands his talent is fundamental for the team."