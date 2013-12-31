Mourinho helping Hazard become 'killer'

The Belgian netted the leveller against Liverpool on Sunday as Chelsea went on to claim a 2-1 win that reasserts their Premier League title claims.

Hazard was instrumental in the victory - secured when Samuel Eto'o tapped home Oscar's pass - and he credits manager Jose Mourinho's "mind games" for the impressive form that has seen him net eight times in the top flight so far this term.

"I score more goals now and I assist more," he told The Telegraph. "I can play an average game and score two times. But I can also play a top game without contributing.

"I am a perfectionist, but I'm not a killer yet. I'm working on it.

"I think Jose Mourinho likes me. He's sometimes provocative, he loves to play mind games. He launches things to motivate players in a positive way.

"What people don't know is that he's close to his players.

"He leaves me alone, lets me work and when he has something to say, he tells you to your face but always with a friendly pat on the back. He's a top coach, a great personality."