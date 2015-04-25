Mourinho hits out at Wenger

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hit back at Arsene Wenger ahead of Sunday's clash between the London rivals.

Mourinho's side can take another step towards the Premier League title if they can avoid defeat at the Emirates Stadium, with Chelsea sitting 10 points clear.

The contrasting styles between the two teams led to Wenger saying it was "easy to defend" – criticising what is perceived to be Chelsea's negative style.

But Mourinho responded by slamming his long-time rival.

"It's not easy, not easy. If it was easy, you wouldn't lose 3-1 at home to Monaco," the Portuguese tactician said, referring to Arsenal's UEFA Champions League exit.

"If he defends well he draws 0-0 against Monaco and wins in Monte Carlo. It's not easy to defend."

With 10 league games remaining, Chelsea are 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Mourinho is unfazed by criticism of his team and said most important for his side was to be crowned champions.

"If we win the title this season, I don't care where and how. I just want to be champions. It matters what I feel, not what people feel, think or say," he said.

"We are the best team since day one, and we want to be the best team until the last day.

"We are top of the league since day one. We are the second team in terms of goals scored. We are the second best team for goals conceded. The team with fewest defeats."