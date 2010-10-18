Mourinho hoping Milan omit Inzaghi

Milan have assembled an formidable frontline for the new campaign with many faces familiar to Spanish fans such as Robinho, Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who have all played in La Liga recently.

On top of that, Milan boast Alexandre Pato, who scored a brace in Milan's 3-2 victory at the Bernabeu last season, but Mourinho was more concerned about their veteran Italian goal-poacher Inzaghi.

"I don't know if (Massimiliano) Allegri will play five or six strikers it's not my choice," Mourinho said when asked about quotes in the local media from his opposite number, who had threatened such a move.

"He can play with 10 if he wants, but if he plays Inzaghi it will be tougher.

"You have to respect all these players, they can make a difference. I'd just prefer it if 'Pippo' didn't play."

Inzaghi is now 37 but has an impressive scoring record in the Champions League with 44 goals from 79 outings.

Real top Group G with two wins from two, while Milan lie second with four points, having drawn 1-1 away to Ajax.

Although Tuesday's clash at the Bernabeu will pit the competition's two most decorated clubs against each other, with 16 titles between them, Mourinho preferred to play down the significance of the game.

"This is my 75th Champions League match. Do you want me to say it's out of this world?" he said. "We have six points, we need nine or 10 to qualify. We aren't desperate, we are in a comfortable situation.

"You take the game seriously as with all games but it is just one more. If we win, the following day will be Wednesday, If we lose, it will still be Wednesday."