Mourinho: I do not regret Chelsea return

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has insisted he has no regrets over his decision to return to Stamford Bridge in 2013.

The 52-year-old enjoyed a successful spell in charge of the club between 2004 and 2007, winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Mourinho then went on to coach Inter and Real Madrid, before returning to west London ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

He guided Chelsea to Premier League and League Cup glory last term, but his position has come under fire this season after a string of disappointing results.

Nevertheless, he does not regret returning to Stamford Bridge and is confident he can turn things around.

"I do not regret going back to Chelsea. I returned and won the league," Mourinho said at the launch of his new book.

"It was the end of a super squad. Frank Lampard represented a super generation and to win the league without Frank was a huge success.

"That generation is finished, but we want to achieve more.

"I am not going to run away. I believe more good moments are going to happen. I will work and fight and wait for the results."

Mourinho has received his fair share of criticism in recent months, but he feels his career speaks for itself and has little doubt he will win plenty more silverware in the years to come, to build on the eight league titles and two Champions League trophies he has won so far.

"If only today matters, I am close to being the worst manager rather than the best. But if the criteria are career and a comparison of achievements, it's easy to know where I am. If the criteria are the last six months, I was champion in the most difficult league in the world.

"I will win more than 10 league titles in my career."

Chelsea are in Premier League action at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.