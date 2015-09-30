Mourinho: I have no problems with anyone

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has laughed off suggestions that he has fallen out with some of his players.

The former Real Madrid boss left Oscar, Radamel Falcao and Loic Remy out of his squad for Tuesday's Champions League defeat against Porto, while regular starters such as Oscar Hazard, John Terry and Nemanja Matic were all benched.

Mourinho's team selection led to speculation that he no longer has the full support of his players, but the 52-year-old has insisted he does not have any problems with any members of his squad.

"I have no problems with anyone and have a fantastic relationship with everyone," the Portuguese said.

"Why Oscar, Falcao and Remy were not in the squad? No punishment, no punishment. Just a decision."

Tuesday's defeat at Estadio do Dragao was Chelsea's fifth loss in just 11 games in all competitions this season.