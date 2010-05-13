Mourinho: I will coach a great team in Spain

The Portuguese, whose side need to win at Siena on Sunday to retain the Serie A title, has long said he wants to win a title in Spain having already bagged the Premier League crown with Chelsea and last season's scudetto with Inter.

Media reports have speculated the outspoken but highly successful coach could go to Real Madrid for next season but showman Mourinho is keeping fans on tenterhooks as to exactly when he might go to Spain.

"I have coached a great team in England, I have coached a great team in Italy, I will coach a great team in Spain," Mourinho will be quoted as telling magazine Panorama on Friday, when asked if he was heading to Real.

"What they are writing, that I have one foot in Spain and one in Milan, is false."

Real coach Manuel Pellegrini is still in a job while the chances of Mourinho ending up at Barcelona, where he worked as an assistant before clashing repeatedly with the Catalans while working as Chelsea and Inter boss, looks remote.

His Inter deal ends in 2012 but he has consistently said he is unhappy in Italian football because of the media grilling he receives and the fact the soccer authorities keep on punishing him with bans and fines for antics which he feels are normal.

The 47-year-old issued a statement on Thursday saying he had not talked with any clubs and was concentrating solely on the Siena match and the Champions League final with Bayern Munich on May 22 when Inter could seal an unprecendented Italian treble.

What happens after May 22 is anybody's guess but he has said it is unlikely he will return to his beloved Premier League next term and that the Portugal job would only appeal when he is much older.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook