Mourinho: I'd have been banned if I was Pearson

Leicester City boss Pearson escaped punishment for a bizarre tangle with the Crystal Palace midfielder, and subsequently clung onto his job despite intense reports of his sacking at the King Power Stadium over the weekend.

Mourinho is no stranger to a touchline scuffle and clashed with Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

The Chelsea boss has courted controversy for much of the season with repeated claims of a "campaign" against his side perpetuated by the Football Association.

A £25,000 fine has seemingly done little to quell the Portuguese's frustration, however, as he once again took aim at the authorities when asked for his thoughts on Pearson's indiscretions.

"I have only thoughts about myself, not about Nigel," he said, before referring to his spat with Wenger.

"If I push a manager in my technical area, you know that I will be stadium banned," Mourinho said.

"We all know. Why? We don't know. You can't say we don't know why, but I think we all know that if I do something like that I would be in serious, serious trouble."

Mourinho could be set for further punishment after suggesting Robin van Persie should have been retrospectively punished for throwing an elbow at West Ham's James Tomkins on Sunday - an incident not deemed worthy of on-field action by referee Mark Clattenburg, or post-match by the FA.

Despite having already been hit in the pocket over his comments this term, Mourinho suggested he will not look to curb his outbursts when facing the media.

He explained: "I can be very defensive and say nothing, or I can be myself and say what I feel.

"And then there is a line where you never know the way they [the FA] analyse it and they think you can or can't say that.

"Press conferences, especially after matches, are very, very difficult for us."