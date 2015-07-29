Mourinho launches attack on Benitez

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho unleashed a stunning attack on Real Madrid counterpart Rafael Benitez, whilst poking fun at the latter's weight.

Benitez's wife, Montse, caused a stir when she claimed her husband is always tidying up after Mourinho, having coached Inter, Chelsea and now Real.

Montse's comments provoked a response from Mourinho, who was quizzed by reporters following Chelsea's 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Barcelona in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

Mourinho pointed to Benitez's record with Inter just months after the Portuguese boss guided the Milan club to a historic treble in 2009-10 as he shot down Montse's claims.

Benitez was sacked six months into a two-year deal.

"The lady is a bit confused, with all respect," Mourinho said.

"I'm not laughing. Because her husband went to Chelsea to replace Roberto Di Matteo and he went to Real Madrid and replaced Carlo Ancelotti.

"The only club where her husband replaces me was at Inter Milan, where in six months he destroyed the best team in Europe at the time.

"And for her also to think about me and to speak about me, I think the lady needs to occupy her time and if she takes care of her husband's diet she will have less time to speak about me."