Mourinho: Luiz ruled out of Everton game

The Premier League leaders face Roberto Martinez's men in Saturday's early kick-off and will be keen to increase the pressure on fellow title challengers Manchester City - who have a game in hand - and Arsenal.

A win would move Mourinho's side four points clear at the summit, temporarily at least, but Chelsea will have to cope without Luiz, who will not be risked ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League meeting with Galatasaray.

There is some good news on the injury front for Chelsea, however, with captain John Terry set to return to the starting XI after three games out with a muscle strain.

"David Luiz is injured, but John Terry can play," Mourinho said. "(The injury to Luiz is) something in the muscle and he is feeling it. We need him, if possible, to be ready for Galatasaray. It's an injury in the abdominal area."

Everton, who sit sixth in the Premier League, have not claimed a league victory at Stamford Bridge since 1994.

However, Mourinho does not believe that Everton's poor record away to Chelsea will have any impact on the game.

"(Everton are a) very good team, playing well, getting good results, being in a position in the table that reflects their quality," the Portuguese added.

"They are a good team; they defend well; they have experienced players like (Gareth) Barry and (Leon) Osman. It is a team with a good balance.

"I don't think stats play a part. (It) doesn't matter what happens in the past. We think we can beat them because we believe in ourselves and we work hard in the week to be in a good position for the match.

"The table is there. You can look at the table and see how it is. We are top but can be second if Man City win the match they have in hand. If we win we keep the same position.

"If we don't beat Everton and lose points at home it's never good."