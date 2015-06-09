Mourinho: My old Chelsea wouldn't have won Serie A

The Portuguese coach explained that each of his winning teams have been built upon different characteristics, dismissing the idea that his Real Madrid side would have been able to conquer England's top division.

"My Chelsea side wouldn't have won the Scudetto, but my Real Madrid side wouldn't have won the Premier League and my Inter Milan side couldn't win La Liga," Mourinho explained at the launch of BT Sport's Champions League and Europa League coverage.

Responding to a question from FourFourTwo, he also added why they would have failed: "My Real Madrid side couldn't defend corners. They would have conceded from a corner in the Premier League.

"My Inter were the best at defending the first 30 metres of the pitch," the former Porto boss added. "But they couldn't have played like that in England."

Responding to a range of questions, the 52-year-old also explained that because of the quality of the teams in the latter stages of the Champions League, the knockout ties would have a bit more 'salt and pepper', while he also called for more credit to be given to 'bus drivers' after being quizzed on his team 'parking the bus' at times during the 2014/15 title-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard told FourFourTwo that he was still looking forward to seeing Liverpool play in the Europa League despite missing out on the Champions League, and that it was still a prestigious competition because of the possibility of gaining a place in Europe's elite competition the year after.