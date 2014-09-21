Mourinho not interested in Pellegrini jibes

Pellegrini hit out at his opposite number's defensive approach at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, after Andre Schurrle and Frank Lampard netted in an entertaining contest that also saw Pablo Zabaleta dismissed.

The Chilean described Chelsea as a "small team" in his post-match press conference and compared their performance to that of Stoke City, who earned a shock win over the Premier League champions earlier this season.

But, when those words were put to Mourinho after the game, the Portuguese refused to reignite his feud with the City manager.

"Pellegrini many, many times says he never speaks about me and never speaks about my team, but he keeps doing the same thing," he said.

"I am the one who does what I say. Don't ask me about his words because I'm not interested in that."

Mourinho went on to insist he was not disappointed to leave Manchester with a point, despite Chelsea losing the lead with just five minutes remaining against 10 men.

"[It's] one point won because we arrive here as leaders with two points more than second [place] and we leave the stadium with three points lead," he added.

"I don't look to direct opponents, to City, or to other clubs in a special way, I look to the table. We are leaders with three points.

"We come to a super difficult stadium and a super difficult opponent and we leave in a better condition than when we arrived."