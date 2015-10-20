Mourinho: Referee was weak and naive

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho branded referee Damir Skomina "weak and naive" for failing to award Chelsea a penalty in the first half of their 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

The Portuguese was last week handed a £50,000 fine and a one-game suspended stadium ban by the Football Association after accusing referees in the Premier League of being "afraid" to award his side spot-kicks following a 3-1 home loss to Southampton. He was particularly irked at being sanctioned while rival Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger escaped for using the term "weak and naive" towards match officials.

And in a nod to Wenger, Mourinho dragged up the phrase once again when asked to comment on a first-half incident in Ukraine which saw Cesc Fabregas seemingly felled by Dynamo defender Sergiy Rybalka.

Speaking to BT Sport, Mourinho said: "The referee was weak and naive. It was a big penalty."