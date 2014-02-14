Mourinho refutes 'mind games' suggestions

Brendan Rodgers' men are within four points of English Premier League leaders Chelsea after their 3-2 win over Fulham on Wednesday.



Mourinho has continually played down his team's chances of winning the title in what is set to be a thrilling end to the season.



The top three of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City resume their UEFA Champions League campaigns later in February.



And Mourinho feels Liverpool's non-involvement in Europe puts them ahead of the clubs above them.



"When I say we're not the top candidate everyone thinks 'here he is again, with what you like to call the mind games'," the Portuguese told Sky Sports News.



"But it's just my feeling.



"The league is amazing – it is difficult for every one of us. There are teams with more potential than others, obviously.



"There is another, like Liverpool, with a big advantage with the fact that they don't play in the Champions League.



"Playing in this is going to take concentration and energy from the teams that are involved in it. I think it will be good fun."