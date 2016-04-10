Mourinho rejected offer to coach Syria

Jose Mourinho revealed he rejected an offer from war-torn Syria to become the new coach of their national team.

The Portuguese has been out of a job since December after parting ways with Chelsea just seven months after guiding them to the Premier League title.

While he has reiterated a desire to resume his managerial career next season, Mourinho said he turned down an offer to help Syria qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"They published on their website the letter they sent to my agent," the 53-year-old told Sky Sports.

"That one I have to say is true, but I have to say in a very special way we said we were not interested in the job."

Mourinho has been heavily tipped to take over from Louis van Gaal at Manchester United next season.