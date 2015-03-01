Mourinho revels in 'beautiful' cup success

Goals from John Terry and Diego Costa either side of half-time sealed victory for the Premier League leaders at Wembley.

On a day when title rivals Manchester City were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield, Mourinho felt his side were deserved victors.

"My players strategically were fantastic," he told Sky Sports.

"I have a concept about finals and we can't win every one. But we have great balance, we were very compact and we pressed them really well, We didn't have problems other than a couple of chances.

"We controlled the game really well, I was expecting more from counter-attacks but we played how we should play a final.

"The League Cup has prestige but after the celebrations in 20 minutes it will be over, goodbye.

"We have another game on Wednesday [against West Ham in the Premier League].

"We took the competition seriously and had difficult matches. Today we couldn't play without [the suspended Nemanja] Matic so we had to find solutions. It is beautiful to win again."

On Spurs, who huffed and puffed but struggled to break down a resilient backline marshalled by Terry, Mourinho added: "They are a fantastic team, Pochettino is building a great team.

"They gave us a difficult match and I feel sorry for them. Tottenham were a team that deserved to come here and leave with their heads high."