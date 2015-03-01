Mourinho revels in 'beautiful' cup success
Having secured a first trophy since his return as Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho paid tribute to his side's "beautiful" 2-0 win over Tottenham in Sunday's League Cup final.
Goals from John Terry and Diego Costa either side of half-time sealed victory for the Premier League leaders at Wembley.
On a day when title rivals Manchester City were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield, Mourinho felt his side were deserved victors.
"My players strategically were fantastic," he told Sky Sports.
"I have a concept about finals and we can't win every one. But we have great balance, we were very compact and we pressed them really well, We didn't have problems other than a couple of chances.
"We controlled the game really well, I was expecting more from counter-attacks but we played how we should play a final.
"The League Cup has prestige but after the celebrations in 20 minutes it will be over, goodbye.
"We have another game on Wednesday [against West Ham in the Premier League].
"We took the competition seriously and had difficult matches. Today we couldn't play without [the suspended Nemanja] Matic so we had to find solutions. It is beautiful to win again."
On Spurs, who huffed and puffed but struggled to break down a resilient backline marshalled by Terry, Mourinho added: "They are a fantastic team, Pochettino is building a great team.
"They gave us a difficult match and I feel sorry for them. Tottenham were a team that deserved to come here and leave with their heads high."
