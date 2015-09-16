Mourinho slams Gerrard talk of Terry rift

Jose Mourinho has dismissed Steven Gerrard's suggestion of "friction" between the Chelsea manager and captain John Terry, claiming the pair get on fine.

Terry watched the 4-0 Champions League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday from the bench, while the experienced defender was hauled off at half-time as Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at Manchester City in the Premier League last month.

Gerrard, a former England team-mate of Terry's, expressed his disbelief in the pre-match build-up that the 34-year-old had been dropped for the Maccabi Tel Aviv clash.

"There's certainly a bit of friction behind the scenes because for me, you play John Terry week in, week out. He's your captain," Gerrard said on BT Sport.

But Mourinho has played down talk of a rift, saying: "Steven is wrong.

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's wrong, because we have no problems."