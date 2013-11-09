Mourinho slams league over Baggies fixture

In the lead-up to Chelsea's clash with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Mourinho complained about his team's three-day turnaround from their UEFA Champions League clash with Schalke compared to the four days afforded to the likes of both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.

Mourinho believes Chelsea have been badly treated on several occasions this season in regards to fixtures.

"I feel our match this weekend is very special because from every English team involved in European competitions, especially the ones involved in Champions League matches, we're the only team that plays on Saturday," the 50-year-old Portuguese said on Friday.

"Everybody has one more day to rest.

"We're the only team that plays Wednesday and Saturday. Others play Tuesday and Sunday.



"It's happening a lot with us. We had to play Arsenal when we did, and we have to play now.

"The people who decide the fixtures, I think they laugh. They know what they can do and laugh because I can do nothing."