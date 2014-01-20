Mourinho undergoes surgery on elbow injury
Chelsea have confirmed that manager Jose Mourinho will return to work on Tuesday after undergoing elbow surgery.
Mourinho watched his side keep pace in the race for the Premier League title on Sunday, Samuel Eto'o scoring a hat-trick as Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 to stay third in the table, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Reports had claimed that Mourinho was due to go under the knife to repair a fractured elbow.
Chelsea have now confirmed that the procedure has taken place and that Mourinho will resume his duties as normal ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Stoke City this weekend.
The club posted via the club's official Twitter account: "Jose Mourinho today (Monday) underwent a minor arthroscopic procedure on a long-standing elbow complaint. He will return to work tomorrow."
Chelsea host Stoke at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before returning to Premier League action against struggling West Ham three days later.
