Mourinho undergoes surgery on elbow injury

Mourinho watched his side keep pace in the race for the Premier League title on Sunday, Samuel Eto'o scoring a hat-trick as Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 to stay third in the table, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Reports had claimed that Mourinho was due to go under the knife to repair a fractured elbow.

Chelsea have now confirmed that the procedure has taken place and that Mourinho will resume his duties as normal ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Stoke City this weekend.

The club posted via the club's official Twitter account: "Jose Mourinho today (Monday) underwent a minor arthroscopic procedure on a long-standing elbow complaint. He will return to work tomorrow."

Chelsea host Stoke at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before returning to Premier League action against struggling West Ham three days later.