Mourinho unmoved by World Cup fever

Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho has more pressing priorities.

"I have no time to think about the World Cup. And, to be fair, when it starts I will start my holidays," the enigmatic Portuguese told Reuters at the World Football Gala in London's Hurlingham Club on Tuesday.

"I won't be a crazy spectator. I won't go to South Africa for sure. I won't write, I won't comment, I just want sea, sun and sleep, nothing else," he added as a swarm of onlookers crowded around him eager to catch a glimpse of the world's most recognisable coach.

Mourinho, the self-styled "Special One", boasts a brilliant managerial record.

He won the Champions League with Portuguese side Porto in 2004 and clinched back-to-back Premier League titles for Chelsea in 2005 and 2006.

Mourinho is now chasing a treble for Inter with the Italian Cup safely in the bag. His team are two points clear at the top of Serie A with one game left and Inter play Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on May 22.

"I want all of my players to be European champions," the 47-year-old said, grinning profusely.

As for his future, still uncertain after his comments that he feels alienated in Italian football, Mourinho's views remained unchanged.

"I'm in love with my players and the fans, not Italian football," he said, adding that international management was not an option yet.

"I'm too young to coach internationally. To coach internationally you need to be in the last part of your career," he said.

"I'm still young and strong enough to play in three or four competitions at the same time."

