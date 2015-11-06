Mourinho won't appeal or repeat laundry basket stunt

Jose Mourinho has decided not to appeal his stadium ban which will prevent him from sitting in the Chelsea dugout at Stoke City on Saturday.

Mourinho also insisted he will not attempt any underhand methods to get into the Britannia Stadium - he is rumoured to have hidden in a laundry basket in a bid to avoid a similar sanction in the 2005 Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

This time the Portuguese will play by the rules and opted not to fight the one-match punishment handed down by the Football Association following his red card at West Ham as he has "given up" trying to fight authority.

He said at Friday's media conference: "No [I have not appealed]. The match is tomorrow. I know the result of that appeal already and I have decided to give up. I don't speak about [whether it was a hard decision]. It is stupid to fight a fight that you know you have already lost.

"There is no temptation [to do the laundry basket]. I know the situation where I am in relation to the football powers in this country and I have to adapt to it. With Mourinho the funny stories are over.

"I will travel with the squad and I will be with them until the moment somebody stops me which is I think when I am in the compound of the stadium when I have to stop being with the players. I have to get out of the bus before the stadium. I don't know [where I will watch the game]."

Chelsea will leapfrog Stoke with a victory, though they have lost three of their last four Premier League matches to leave the defending champions struggling in 15th.