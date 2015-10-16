Mourinho won't let poor Chelsea form change his life

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho insists he has nothing to hide despite his side's dreadful start to the 2015-16 season.

The Premier League champions are down in 16th place, having won only two of their opening eight matches in the top flight, as well as losing to Mourinho's former club Porto in the Champions League.

Mourinho has discussed his predicament at length and is refusing to make any changes to his lifestyle or managerial approach because of Chelsea's struggles.

"I think the best thing to do is to believe in ourselves and I believe in myself more than any other person," the former Real Madrid coach told talkSPORT.

"I am a bit disappointed but also a grown man to cope with it. I didn't change my life either professionally or socially.

"I do what I have to do. I don't hide myself, I go to the rugby, I go to dinner outside, I wake up go to the training ground at 7am every day.

"My life didn't change. Obviously I don't smile so many times but maybe this period arrives too late in my career. It is an amazing experience."

Mourinho also looked ahead at Chelsea's next two matches. The Blues face a home game on Saturday against Aston Villa – one of the four teams sitting below them in the table – followed by a Champions League tie against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.

"Aston Villa is obviously an important game for us as we lost our last game at home," he said.

"The reality is that we need points, need to win matches - the same as Aston Villa for different reasons. They are also in a position they don't want to be in so I can imagine a big game for both teams.

"In the Champions League the situation is not dramatic. We have three points in two matches and we know that by winning the matches at home you qualify normally with nine points.

"But it is a double fixture with Dynamo and obviously if we can go to Kiev and get a positive result and then play them at Stamford Bridge 15 days later.

"It would be good because the Champions League is becoming very dangerous now for everyone with the coefficients and the new format in the groups.

"They are very difficult teams to play against and we have to try not to go to the last match with our destiny in doubt - we have to try and get the nine points before that last match."