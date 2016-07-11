Moutinho believes Euro 2016 will lead to more Portugal titles

Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho thinks success in Euro 2016 will be the first of many major trophies for his country.

Fernando Santos' men stunned hosts France in winning Sunday's final 1-0 thanks to substitute Eder's superb long-range strike in extra time.

The victory at Stade de France saw Portugal taste continental glory 12 years after they were stunned as hosts at the final hurdle, losing out in the Euro 2004 showpiece to Greece.

Monaco midfielder Moutinho, 29, now believes the ingredients are in place for further Portugal silverware in future tournaments.

"We have a team with a mixture of experience and youth - really good young players," he told reporters after the match.

"This is the first title, but God willing, we can go on to have more titles, more finals in future with this generation of players.

"This will stay in the memory because it is a title for Portugal, a country that never won it, so that makes it special."

Moutinho accepted that Portugal's tactics may not have been pleasing on the eye at the Euros, but insisted the end justifies the means.

He continued: "We always want to win and we did what we did to try and win, to be the best team.

"We have to be realists and do what is best to achieve the victory and that is what has made us champions of Europe. We were very good tactically and we scored the goal that we needed.

"The union of the group is key. We support each other on and off the pitch. We have been able to build an enormous team spirit in the group and we have all grown in the same direction. Now we have to celebrate because this is a great moment.

"The only objective was to win and become European champions and we did that.

"We lost Cristiano Ronaldo, but we had to get over that. Another player came on and we were able to go and win, which was what we always wanted.

"Eder scored a great goal, but it's not just Eder. The whole team worked so hard for 120 minutes. Congratulations to all the players, to the staff, to everybody."