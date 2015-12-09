Moutinho fit for must-win Spurs clash

Joao Moutinho has shrugged off a hip injury in time for Monaco's must-win Europa League encounter at Tottenham.

The Portugal international missed Saturday's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory at Bastia with the problem, but has recovered sufficiently to face Spurs.

Monaco come into Thursday's meeting in third place in Group J, needing a win at White Hart Lane and for Anderlecht to drop points at home to Qarabag in order to reach the last 32.

The odds appear to be against Monaco, but Moutinho remains confident he and his team-mates can do their part.

"Physically, it [the injury] gets better," he said at a media conference on Wednesday. "I'm okay and I am at the service of the team.

"We must do everything to win tomorrow. Then we will watch for the result of Anderlecht.

"Tottenham are a good team. We have to get a result and for us tomorrow that will mean that we must win."

Head coach Leonardo Jardim added: "In football you should always believe, but not everything depends on us.

"We must do everything to win. If Anderlecht also win, we will emerge with our heads held high."