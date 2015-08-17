Moutinho out for at least a month
Joao Moutinho is out of Monaco's UEFA Champions League play-off tie against Valencia due to an ankle injury.
Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho will miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury suffered in his side's draw against Lille.
The Portugal international was substituted just after the hour-mark of Monaco's 0-0 Ligue 1 draw at home to Lille on Friday.
The club confirmed the severity of the injury on Sunday, saying Moutinho would miss between four and six weeks.
Moutinho's injury is a blow to Monaco's chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League group stages.
The 28-year-old is certain to miss his team's play-off against Valencia, who host the first leg on Wednesday.
Monaco are also set to be without Moutinho for their clash against Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain on August 30.
