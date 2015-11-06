Moyes confident Sociedad will come good

Embattled Real Sociedad coach David Moyes is convinced the La Liga strugglers will start winning games and climb the league standings.

Moyes faces an uncertain future in San Sebastian, with Sociedad hovering just two points above the relegation zone after 10 rounds this season.

Sociedad have only won two league matches so far and misfiring forward Carlos Vela has even dismissed speculation the former Manchester United manager has lost the dressing.

But the man himself, Moyes, is confident Sociedad can turn their form around, starting against Las Palmas on Friday.

"The situation was the same one year ago, it's the same now. We're doing everything we can to get teams which can win and be higher up the table," Moyes said via AS.

"For most of last season, we did – we got stronger, we got fitter, our form improved as the season went on; we won games, we drew games, we couldn't win away from home last year – but this year we have, but we've found it difficult to win at home, which is a little bit surprising. But I'm sure come the end of the season we'll win a lot of games at home. I'm in no doubt.

"But it's the same question you were asking a year ago. I was satisfied with how we managed to get ourselves out of trouble last season but I am not satisfied with how we have started this season, but I'm pleased with some of the performances.

"It sounds like I shouldn't use the word 'unlucky', so I won't use the word 'unlucky'. But there are some games which we should have won. A penalty kick against Atletico [Madrid] on 90 minutes, not given... I can't think of another English word to use."