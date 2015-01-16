Moyes handed ban after midweek sending off

David Moyes will not be on the touchline for Real Sociedad's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday after being handed a two-match ban.

The Scot was sent to the stands during the second leg of Sociedad's Copa del Rey tie with Villarreal on Wednesday, as a 2-2 draw saw Moyes' men go down 3-2 on aggregate.

Moyes was ordered out of the dugout by referee Carlos Velasco with seven minutes remaining at Anoeta, after arguing with the officials over an offside decision.

The 51-year-old took his place in the stands alongside fans for the closing moments of the match, and was seen eating crisps with a section of the home support.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) handed their punishment down to Moyes on Friday, handing him a one-match ban for his dismissal and an additional suspension for scaling a pitch-side fence and climbing into the stands.

He will therefore be unable to take a place on the touchline for Sociedad's meetings with Vallecano and Eibar.