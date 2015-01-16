Moyes handed ban after midweek sending off
Real Sociedad boss David Moyes has been handed a two-match touchline ban after his sending-off in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
David Moyes will not be on the touchline for Real Sociedad's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday after being handed a two-match ban.
The Scot was sent to the stands during the second leg of Sociedad's Copa del Rey tie with Villarreal on Wednesday, as a 2-2 draw saw Moyes' men go down 3-2 on aggregate.
Moyes was ordered out of the dugout by referee Carlos Velasco with seven minutes remaining at Anoeta, after arguing with the officials over an offside decision.
The 51-year-old took his place in the stands alongside fans for the closing moments of the match, and was seen eating crisps with a section of the home support.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) handed their punishment down to Moyes on Friday, handing him a one-match ban for his dismissal and an additional suspension for scaling a pitch-side fence and climbing into the stands.
He will therefore be unable to take a place on the touchline for Sociedad's meetings with Vallecano and Eibar.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.