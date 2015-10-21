Moyes: Rooney's records won't be broken

David Moyes believes the records that Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney will set are unlikely to ever be broken.

Rooney, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Saturday, recently became England's all-time leading goalscorer after surpassing Bobby Chartlon's tally of 49.

Moyes - now at Real Sociedad in La Liga - was Rooney's manager at both Everton and United.

The 52-year-old heaped praise on the forward and claimed he will continue to break records.

"History has already judged him, because when you pick up the record books, there will be the name of Wayne Rooney," Moyes told the Mirror.

"He's already surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as England's leading goalscorer and I'm sure he will go on to do the same at United.

"The England record is a great achievement, particularly when you look at the calibre of goalscorers before him – Sir Bobby, Jimmy Greaves, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, all great strikers.

"Wayne has shown he belongs in that class and you have to score the goals to be top of the pile, which the record books show."

Moyes added: "For Wayne to be breaking records at his age is remarkable – and he's not finished yet."