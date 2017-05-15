Moyes: Sunderland players saying they are injured for Arsenal

David Moyes is concerned that two more Sunderland players have said they are injured as he struggles to put together a strong team to play against Arsenal.

Relegated Sunderland travel to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and the manager is concerned he may have to "take the kids" for the match.

Jason Denayer and Victor Anichebe suffered injuries in the defeat to Swansea City last time out and are expected to miss the game, with George Honeyman also a doubt.

And Moyes is worried that two more players have said they are injured as Sunderland prepare for the fixture, although he did not name them.

"I'm more concerned that I have now got a couple others who are saying they have got injuries as well," said Moyes.

"So I need to make sure I have got a team to put out. We will definitely have a team to put out and we will go there and be committed but there are one or two we are not sure about.

"I won't say [who] just now but there are a couple of others we are concerned about.

"It might be that we have to take the kids with us to Arsenal but that is not a problem."

Asked whether Denayer and Anichebe are available, Moyes said: "At the moment I wouldn't think so. I have not had chance to see them this morning, but the two boys came off injured and weren't involved in Sunday's training.

"I don't think George Honeyman will be fit either. Another couple are complaining about different things, so we will see how they are.

"I was massively disappointed with Saturday's performance, it was really, really poor. I didn't enjoy it. I have not enjoyed the feelings since the game, probably as much as any game."

MOYES: "It's a big game for and that'll make it difficult for us, but they also have an FA Cup final to look forward to."May 15, 2017

Moyes urged Sunderland's players to prove they belong in the Premier League as they prepare to face an Arsenal team still in with a chance of a top-four finish.

"We have to improve and we go to Arsenal and be determined," he said. "The players have to stand up and show they are capable of playing at this level and see themselves as Premier League players. For most of this season it has not shown that way.

"Many of them probably believe they have futures elsewhere but you have to perform on the pitch to do that. The last two games are a chance to show they can play on the stages like the Emirates and Stamford Bridge.

"It has been a horrible season because of the outcome. We have said we are really disappointed by it. We have made everyone well aware our squad was short from the start, we would also have liked to have added in January. We were always playing catch up."