Moyes tips Neville to succeed with Valencia

David Moyes has tipped Gary Neville to be a success at Valencia after taking over as head coach.

The former Manchester United defender joins brother Phil as part of the managerial team at the Mestalla in his first venture into management but will remain as England's number two.

Moyes, who spent 12 months in La Liga as Real Sociedad boss, appreciates the challenge ahead of the 40-year-old but does not expect Neville to be fazed by the pressure.

"He is a leader, someone who has been driven throughout his career, and whether it was as a player at Manchester United or with his work at Sky Sports, he has been successful in whatever he has turned his hand to," Moyes wrote in an article for The Express.

"Football management is different, of course, and until you taste it properly you don't really know what it is like. But he has all the credentials to do well.

"Valencia is a huge club with big crowds, a big stadium and really high expectations. They believe they should be challenging at the top of the table and it won't be easy to deliver what the supporters see as success. Like any manager, Gary will need the players."

Moyes expects Neville - who cannot speak Spanish - to adapt to the differences in his first head coaching role, but believes he will be eased into the job due to his experience working with iconic managers.

"Moving abroad is a big challenge and a big risk, but it can be really rewarding and after going to Real Sociedad I always hoped other British coaches would sample La Liga as well," Moyes continued.

"There are differences in the culture, what time they eat in Spain for example, but I enjoyed that side of things and I am sure Gary will embrace it all as well.

"I have always thought that the best way to become a manager was to earn your stripes and build your career up, but that's not the only way. That's just my view.

"Gary has worked under Sir Alex Ferguson at United and alongside Roy Hodgson at England and I am sure over time he will have jotted down lots of ideas. Now he will be able to put them to the test and I really hope he does well."