Muller critical of Bayern display despite cup progression

Bayern Munich's progression to the DFB-Pokal final brought mixed emotions for match-winner Thomas Muller, who felt their performance did not reflect the 2-0 scoreline.

The Bundesliga leaders dominated possession against Werder Bremen in Tuesday's semi-final, but were uncharacteristically sloppy in the final third.

Luckily for Bayern they were not made to pay for their profligacy as Bremen struggled to really stretch Manuel Neuer, and ultimately a Muller double sealed the tie.

The World Cup winner scored in each half at the Allianz Arena to take him past 150 goals for the club and seal their fourth cup final in five years.

"We won 2-0. We did what we set out to do and what was the most important thing which was making it to the next round," he said.

"In my opinion there were a few too many mistakes from our side, too many misplaced passes.

"Bremen made life difficult for us, but we've had a lot of better games."

Franck Ribery echoed Muller's frustration at Bayern's display but was delighted to have kept treble hopes alive.

The former France international added: "Of course I think it's fair to say that wasn't our best game of the season, but we've won and reached the final.

"We've always got to win the games and, at times, that's been difficult this season."