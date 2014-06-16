Muller: Each Germany goal better than the last

The Bayern Munich attacker netted three times as Joachim Low's side got their campaign under way with an ominously ruthless 4-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Mats Hummels also found the net as Germany backed up their status among the pre-tournament favourites in impressive fashion.

Muller led the line for Germany in Salvador, with Low criticised in the build-up for only selecting one out-and-out striker in the shape of Miroslav Klose.

But Muller was delighted to prove his worth, and hopes to continue his form deep into the tournament having been awarded the golden boot four years ago in South Africa.

"Three goals in the opening game, that is of course wonderful," he told ARD. "Each one was more beautiful than the last.

"In the blazing sun, it was extremely difficult, especially without the ball.

"When you go ahead after 12 minutes, it is naturally reassuring and we countered extremely well."

Muller was also involved in the game's controversial flash point when Pepe saw red for headbutting the Bayern man.

The defender had reacted furiously to Muller going down under a challenge, but Muller insisted he had not tried to get Pepe dismissed.

"I felt the impact of Pepe, whether it is a red or not is not for me to decide," he explained.

"I was not trying to buy a red card."