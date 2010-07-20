Muller eyes decade at Bayern Munich

The 20-year-old - reportedly targeted by Real Madrid and Manchester United following his displays in South Africa - has a contract that does not run out until 2013, but he intends to extend it further before his current deal expires.

The versatile striker, who can also play as a winger and attacking midfielder, scored five goals in six games for Germany at the World Cup, following an impressive debut season in the Bundesliga.

“The most important thing for me is continuing my career and making the most of my chances at Bayern. If I improve, Bayern improve so I’m not thinking about a transfer,” he said.

Muller became an integral part of Louis van Gaal’s side that won a domestic double and reached the final of the Champions League last season, losing to Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan in the final.

Director of Sport Christian Nerlinger recently revealed that the club were ready to present Muller with a new contract, and the youngster admits he would have no problem staying at the Allianz Arena for many years to come.

"I would be glad if I could remain a player of Bayern Munich for the next 10 years if someone offered this, I would sign that paper.”

The news will come as a disappointment to many clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester United, who were both rumoured to be keeping close tabs on the player.

Old Trafford chief Sir Alex Ferguson is thought to have become a huge admirer of Muller's qualities following the World Cup, and was believed to be weighing up a move for him to ensure his side are not left relying on the goals of Wayne Rooney in 2010/11.

Pius Minder, who represents Muller, stated shortly after the World Cup that the likes of Ferguson and Jose Mourinho would have to start the bidding at around the £25 million mark if Bayern were to even consider cashing in on their starlet.

By James McCarthy

