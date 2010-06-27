Muller hungry for more goals

The 20-year-old man of the match, who only 14 months ago was playing in the lower divisions with Bayern Munich's reserve team, has now scored three goals in this World Cup after winning his first cap only three months ago.

"Two goals in one World Cup match does not happen too often," Muller told Reuters. "But now I want more. I want to score five or six goals here."

Muller was instrumental in his team's demolition of England, scoring twice and setting up another for Lukas Podolski.

"Now I am in a party mood. I am obviously happy to have helped the team but I am more happy that the team worked so well today."

Mueller set up Podolski with a clever lob to score Germany's second goal.

He then initiated a quick counter-attack and finished it off himself to make it 3-1 in the 67th minute before adding another three minutes later with yet another quick break to complete a famous victory.

PERFECT COUNTER-ATTACKS

"The counter-attacks worked perfectly today. The whole operation of the team was much improved since our last match (against Ghana in Group D)," he said.

Muller, who has risen from the Bayern reserves to the national team, winning the domestic double and playing in the Champions League final in just over a season, said his performance would mean nothing if Germany lost their quarter-final.

Their opponents will be decided later on Sunday when Argentina face Mexico.

"I cannot buy myself anything with what I did today if we fly out in the last eight," he said.

"Now we have five-six days to rest and prepare for our next match," the blond-haired striker said.

