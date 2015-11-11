Muller teases Robben about Netherlands failure

Thomas Muller has admitted to teasing Bayern Munich team-mate Arjen Robben about Netherlands' failure to qualify for Euro 2016.

Danny Blind's side finished fourth in Group A, behind Iceland, Czech Republic and Turkey, following a dismal campaign, while the 2014 World Cup-winners topped their pool to book a place in France.

Robben has subsequently been the butt of Muller's jokes in the Bayern dressing room, with the Germany international confessing he could not resist the opportunity to poke fun.

"If not now, then when? You have to take advantage of these moments," Muller said.

"It could be the other way round soon, so I'm going for it."

Muller is with the Germany squad preparing for friendlies against France and Netherlands at Bayern's training ground.

He believes that there is no difference between the level on show from Joachim Low's side and the Bundesliga leaders.

"In Bayern we have many international players and more training time. You always have the same players around," he added.

"In the national team you depend on being selected and have less time to acclimatise. The team is tactically variable due to the lack of training opportunities, but the level of both teams is on an equal footing."