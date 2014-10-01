Muniesa determined to keep starting spot

The Spanish defender made first Premier League start of the season in Stoke's 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday, and he hopes to play again at Sunderland this weekend.

"I feel full of confidence," Muniesa told The Sentinel. "But it's the gaffer who decides who will play and against Newcastle he gave me the opportunity.

"I think I responded well and we will see this weekend if I keep my place.

"We have a lot of players with good quality, but we have to push together because we are one team.

"I have to keep working like always. On Monday the gaffer gave me an opportunity and I will always give everything I have to take it."

Muniesa has fond recent memories of playing against Sunderland, with the former Barcelona man having scored twice in Stoke's 2-1 League Cup win at the Stadium of Light last week.