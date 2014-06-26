Muntari and Boateng suspended by Ghana

The pair have both featured in their country's FIFA World Cup campaign, but will now miss Ghana's final group game against Portugal on Thursday after being punished for alleged indiscipline.

Muntari has been handed an indefinite suspension by the nation's football body for what they describe as an "unprovoked physical attack on an executive committee member of the GFA and a management member of the Black Stars, Mr. Moses Armah, on Tuesday 24th June, 2014 during a meeting".

The Inter man has made 82 appearances for Ghana but his international career now appears to be over.

Schalke midfielder Boateng is also the subject of an indefinite suspension following a recommendation from coach Kwesi Appiah.

"The decision takes immediate effect," read a separate statement from the GFA.

"The decision was taken following Boateng's vulgar verbal insults targeted at coach Kwesi Appiah during the team's training session in Maceio this week.

"Boateng has since showed no remorse for his actions, which has resulted in the decision."

Ghana still have a chance of making the last 16 of the World Cup, but must claim victory against Portugal and hope Germany beat the United States, while also making up a goal-difference deficit.