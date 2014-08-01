Murcia denied Segunda spot over financial woe

In a statement, the Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) confirmed that the troubled club has not met the economic eligibility criteria to be registered for league football in 2014-15.

Murcia finished fourth in the Spanish second tier last term, before being beaten in the promotion semi-finals by Cordoba, but the club has been beset by financial worries off the field.

And they are now facing up to life in the lower tiers after the LFP revealed Friday's sanction.

"The LFP announces that, having examined the documentation submitted by Real Murcia CF SAD, and reviewed [those documents], [the league] has appreciated the breach by that entity, for the requirements for entry in the LFP" read the statement.

"Thus, in the 'Report of Agreed Procedures for Calculating Ratios Financial Compliance within article 55.17 of the Bylaws of the LFP', it appears that Real Murcia CF SAD does not meet the economic and financial ratios under article 55.17 of the bylaws of the national league.

"Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of articles 54 and 55 of the bylaws, Real Murcia CF SAD does not meet the requirements of the aforementioned principles to carry out the corresponding registration and membership in the national league."

Meanwhile, Racing Santander - who won promotion to the second tier last season - have been given until August 6 to provide additional clarification of their finances.

"Regarding the documentation submitted yesterday by the Real Racing Club SAD, the LFP announces that they have requested additional financial information," the statement continued.

"The club has a non-extendible period of five calendar days to make the referral of such information.

"The next executive committee of the LFP, which will take place on Thursday, August 7, will be submitted for further ratification [for] the decision about both entities."